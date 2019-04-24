Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about who killed a woman in Pittsburgh last year.
Elaine Pearson was found dead on Lincoln Avenue on Aug. 12, 2018.
Police says she was shot while sitting in her car. They believe she had been dead for hours before anyone found her body.
“We know that, through the investigation, that Elaine had been in a local bar with some friends earlier that evening. We’re hoping that someone can come forward and provide us with information as to who Elaine may have been with after she left the establishment,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said.
The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477.
Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.