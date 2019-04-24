



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers made a big investment this offseason to upgrade cornerback.

The team signed free agent Steven Nelson to a three-year deal worth $25.5 Million.

The Steelers haven’t had great success drafting corners early in recent years. Artie Burns was supposed to change that when the Steelers used their 25th pick on him in 2016. Burns took a big step back last season and now Pittsburgh has to look towards the future.

This is one position the team might not have to move up in the first round to get their guy. This class’s top talent could be there when the Steelers pick at 20.

LSU’s Greedy Williams is the guy that might be the perfect fit for with the Steelers. He is considered to be the best cover guy in this year’s draft. Williams is also one of the fastest, clocking a 4.38 40 at the combine. Pittsburgh spent significant time scouting Greedy. They also talked to Washington’s Byron Murphy and Georgia’s Deandre Baker, who are both considered to be late first or early 2nd round picks.

The Steelers also brought in, Central Michigan’s Sean Bunting, Michigan State’s Justin Layne and Temple’s Rock Ya-Sin for interviews. If the Steelers wait past the 1st or 2nd rounds, those guys could be available.