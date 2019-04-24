



DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA/AP) — The former mayor of Derry Borough has been held for trial on charges of pointing a gun at a group of kids in a Westmoreland County park.

Kevin Gross, 38, was held for trial during a court appearance on Wednesday.

Last week, Gross resigned from his position over the accusations. His tenure as mayor lasted less than two years.

He also turned over more than 50 guns on a district judge’s order.

Police say the incident happened at the park on Broad Street where Gross’s son allegedly got into a scuffle with a 15-year-old boy.

Gross is accused of pointing a gun at that boy, as well as three girls who were standing nearby.

After his resignation, Gross’s defense lawyer Timothy Andrews said he denied the allegations but stepped down because he felt the case was detracting from his ability to govern.

Gross is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

