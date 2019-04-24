  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a 1-year-old child was taken from a Homewood North home Wednesday evening.

Officers were sent to a home on Mt. Vernon Street near Collier Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a possible abduction.

Pittsburgh Police say a babysitter told officers that a 27-year-old woman went to the home, took a 1-year-old girl and drove off away.

The babysitter told officers she and the girl’s family know the suspect, but the woman did not have permission to take the child.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers saw the suspect’s vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge and pulled the suspect over.

The suspect was apprehended and the 1-year-old girl was found safe inside the vehicle.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters to be questioned.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

