MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a home invasion in the city of Sharon led to at least one gunshot victim, possibly two.

The Sharon Police Department says they were dispatched to Linden Street last night around 10 p.m. for reports of a loud disturbance and possible shots fired.

Upon their arrival, police were told a home invasion had occurred and one of the residents — a 26-year-old man — had been shot. The victim had been transported to Sharon Regional Hospital before officers arrived, police say. Officers later learned his wounds were not life-threatening.

On the same night around 10:10 p.m., the Farrel Police Department was dispatched to UPMC hospital in Farrell for reports of a gunshot victim. Officers from both Sharon and Farrell arrived on scene and discovered a 21-year-old Farrell man with a gunshot wound and other serious injuries, police say.

The 21-year-old victim was flown to another UPMC location. He is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Both police departments have not confirmed that the two incidents are related, but “based on known facts at this time they are being investigated as such,” says a press release from Sharon Police.

