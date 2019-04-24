  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Economy Locker Storage Company, Meat Grinder, Muncy, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News

MUNCY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed when she fell into a meat grinder at a processing plant in northern Pennsylvania.

It’s not clear what caused the accident at the Economy Locker Storage Company in Muncy.

The Lycoming County coroner’s office says 35-year-old Jill Greninger apparently fell around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Her body was found by a co-worker who heard strange noises coming from the commercial machine.

Authorities say Greninger may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs prior to the fatal accident.

Company officials have not responded to media requests for comment.

The death is being investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s