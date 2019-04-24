  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Kitchen Fire, Local TV, Penn Hills, Penn Hills News, Pittsburgh News


PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A kitchen fire that broke out Wednesday evening caused thousands of dollars in damage to a house in Penn Hills.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the home on Upland Terrace, they could see flames shooting out of the back of the house.

A woman and two kids got out safely.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

The fire marshal says the woman was cooking and stepped outside to talk to her mother. When she returned, the kitchen was in flames.

“If you’re cooking, never walk away from your stove. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires,” Penn Hills Fire Marshal Chuck Miller said.

The fire caused about $40,000 in damage to the first and second floors of the house. There was water damage in the basement.

Officials say the house is uninhabitable for the time being.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s