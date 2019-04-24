PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A kitchen fire that broke out Wednesday evening caused thousands of dollars in damage to a house in Penn Hills.
Firefighters say when they arrived at the home on Upland Terrace, they could see flames shooting out of the back of the house.
A woman and two kids got out safely.
The fire marshal says the woman was cooking and stepped outside to talk to her mother. When she returned, the kitchen was in flames.
“If you’re cooking, never walk away from your stove. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires,” Penn Hills Fire Marshal Chuck Miller said.
The fire caused about $40,000 in damage to the first and second floors of the house. There was water damage in the basement.
Officials say the house is uninhabitable for the time being.