By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Temperatures


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What a beautiful Wednesday we have on tap!

Sunshine abounds and temperatures will reach the mid-60s.

A few clouds roll back in tonight with lows in the mid-40s once again.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Showers return early Thursday with a midday break, and then showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning.

Saturday looks great with sunshine and mid-60s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s