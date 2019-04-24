Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What a beautiful Wednesday we have on tap!
Sunshine abounds and temperatures will reach the mid-60s.
A few clouds roll back in tonight with lows in the mid-40s once again.
Showers return early Thursday with a midday break, and then showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning.
Saturday looks great with sunshine and mid-60s.
