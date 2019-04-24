Comments
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Students at an elementary school in Finleyville found a bullet near the school’s playground today.
A letter to parents from the principal of Ringgold Elementary School North says students discovered a small caliber bullet near the school’s upper playground area during recess.
A teacher immediately took the bullet, says the letter, and alerted administrators and the school police officer. Upon an investigation of the playground and field area, no other bullets were found.
The principal, Ross Ference, ends the letter by thanking the students who promptly notified staff about the bullet, and encouraging parents to talk to their kids about school safety.