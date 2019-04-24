PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have filed charges against a man who they say got into a scuffle with a corporal and a trooper at the Rivers Casino, resulting in injuries to them both.

According to the criminal complaint, Rivers Casino security contacted state police on Tuesday evening.

They say the suspect, Ryun Mitchell, was allegedly going up to unattended slot machines and trying to remove credit voucher slips.

When state police arrived, officials say Mitchell was being held at casino security. They tried to arrest him on a warrant out of Ross Township; instead, they say Mitchell began to struggle.

The criminal complaint reports Mitchell struggled for about seven minutes before he was subdued.

Officials say the alleged incident was captured on casino security cameras.

During the struggle, investigators say the state police corporal felt some pain in his chest. He was checked out at a local hospital for possible broken ribs.

The trooper got a bump on his forehead and abrasions.

While searching the suspect, officials say investigators also found 14 stamp bags of suspected heroin in Mitchell’s left pocket, and 5 empty stamp bags in his right pocket.

