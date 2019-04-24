



HARMONY (KDKA) — Seneca Valley Senior High School is in the running to win $75,000 for their art program from a Vans shoe design contest.

It’s part of the “Vans Custom Culture” competition.

High school students from across the country are asked to customize Vans shoes based on a specific theme.

Seneca Valley was one of 500 schools selected to compete, and the students’ Pittsburgh-inspired designs landed them in the the top 50.

Photos of the top 50 shoe designs have now been posted online for a public voting period.

You can vote once per day until May 3.

The top five designs will be announced on May 6, and the winner will be announced sometime between May 13 and 17.

Four runner-up schools will receive $10,000 and a special gift from Vans.

The grand prize winner gets $75,000 for their school’s art program.

Seneca Valley is the only high school in Pennsylvania that made it into the top 50.