



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a contract extension.

The team announced that Roethlisberger has signed a three-year contract that will keep him with the black and gold through the 2021 season.

We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new three-year deal. @BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/Luo6yqSEJx pic.twitter.com/7xFGpa7GWB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 24, 2019

“I am pleased to announce Ben Roethlisberger has been signed to a new three-year contract,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. “Ben is one of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history, and he continued to climb the lists among the all-time passing leaders in the League last season. But I know Ben’s focus is on only one goal – to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh. We are excited to finalize this new contract that will keep him as a Steeler through the 2021 season.”

Reports surfaced yesterday that the team was trying to extend Big Ben’s contract before the NFL draft on Thursday.

The team expressed interest in re-signing Roethlisberger at the beginning of the offseason, but talks about the extension dropped off while the Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell saga took the spotlight.

“I am grateful to the Rooneys and the Steelers organization for continuing to believe in me,” said Roethlisberger, who will be entering his 16th season in black and gold. “It has always been a goal to play my entire career in Pittsburgh. This is home for me and my family, and we love this city. I am as excited to be a Steeler in year 16 as I was when they drafted me. They will get my absolute best.”