



OAKLAND (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has continued his outbursts on former teammates on social media.

The Oakland Raiders wideout lashed out on former Steelers safety and teammate Ryan Clark on Twitter Thursday afternoon. Brown is apparently tired of Clark talking about him to others.

“Bro stop mentioning my name I know it get u clout keep that same analysis energy next time we meet it’s on site ain’t gone spare u”

Bro stop mentioning my name I know it get u clout keep that same analysis energy next time we meet it’s on site ain’t gone spare u https://t.co/ks4YVRFLTx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 25, 2019

Clark has been an outspoken critic of Brown throughout the 2019 offseason, calling Brown out for his antics both on and off the field. Clark went so far to say that Brown is “not a good human.”

Most recently, Brown was levying an online attack on current Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, posting screenshots of messages and jawing back and forth with Smith-Schuster.

Other current and former players around the league are also fed up with Brown’s actions over the last few months.

Clark responded saying he was ready for whatever Brown has for him the next time that they meet.

“Was never looking to be spared and you know that!!! Look forward to it. I ain’t hard to find. Shoot, you have a jet!!”

