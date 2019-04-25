HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today says his new audit of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shows the agency could be further along in repairing rough highways and fixing 2,829 structurally deficient bridges with the billions of dollars it has been forced to pay to state police.
My PennDOT audit found $4.2 billion was diverted from repairing Pennsylvania roads & bridges. https://t.co/9QzHxJnA7N
— Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (@PAAuditorGen) April 25, 2019
“The state police deserve to be funded, I don’t think people are thrilled, in fact, I think most people are upset that their gas taxes are siphoned off for purposes other than roads and bridges,” said DePasquale.
He went on to say that the good news is that the number of structurally deficient bridges is now half of what it was in 2008.