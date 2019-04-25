Filed Under:Eugene Depasquale, Local TV, PennDOT, Pennsylvania Auditor General, Pittsburgh News


HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today says his new audit of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shows the agency could be further along in repairing rough highways and fixing 2,829 structurally deficient bridges with the billions of dollars it has been forced to pay to state police.

“The state police deserve to be funded, I don’t think people are thrilled, in fact, I think most people are upset that their gas taxes are siphoned off for purposes other than roads and bridges,” said DePasquale.

He went on to say that the good news is that the number of structurally deficient bridges is now half of what it was in 2008.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s