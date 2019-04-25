Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five dozen Xbox gaming consoles were delivered to Children’s Hospital today thanks to donations from Make Room For Kids and The Mario Lemieux Foundation.
They were installed in patient rooms along with games and movies, the consoles will help keep the kids entertained while they stay at the hospital.
“I’m excited to use it, it’s going to make this less boring, a lot less boring,” said Hanna Kunchucki, a patient at Children’s.
Luke Sossi, Microsoft’s regional manager said these will “allow these kids to have a normal day at the hospital as much as they could have a normal day and just really shut out the issues that they’re having from a treatment perspective and just focus on being a normal kid.”