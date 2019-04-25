NEW STANTON (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has been shut down in Westmoreland County due to a fatal crash eastbound.

According to the Turnpike’s website, the crash is blocking all lanes between New Stanton and Donegal in Mount Pleasant Township.

It was first reported around 2 p.m. between a car and tractor trailer.

Emergency officials say the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

Turnpike officials say drivers can expect heavy delays in that area.

They say anyone heading in that direction should take an alternate route.

