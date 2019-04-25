  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donegal, Fatal Crash, Local TV, New Stanton, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has been shut down in Westmoreland County due to a fatal crash eastbound.

According to the Turnpike’s website, the crash is blocking all lanes between New Stanton and Donegal in Mount Pleasant Township.

It was first reported around 2 p.m. between a car and tractor trailer.

Emergency officials say the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

Turnpike officials say drivers can expect heavy delays in that area.

They say anyone heading in that direction should take an alternate route.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s