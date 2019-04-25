GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is facing charges, accused of starting a fire at a Greensburg apartment building after passing out while drinking.
Police were called to the building on Keener Way just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer found Brian Reed passed out in one of the apartments with a pot cooking on the stove.
It took police and firefighters several attempts to wake Reed, investigators said.
Police say they found “numerous glass bongs,” and asked Reed “what else he took.”
The criminal complaint reports Reed laughed, then told officers “that he drank a ‘Four Loko’” before passing out.
He was taken into custody.
