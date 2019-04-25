PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a horrendous crash one year ago this month.

A new 2018 Dodge Charger driven by 59-year old Kevin Kiely jumped the curb in Brentwood Towne Square and crashed into the BoRic’s Hair Care salon, injuring both hair stylists and patrons.

“Tell you, I think it went straight in. There was no stopping, no nothing,” said one witness at the time.

Witnesses spoke of the devastation and injuries.

“Very heart-breaking, hearing what happened,” noted another.

Three employees and four patrons were injured, including Renee Pyeritz and her daughter Jordyn, who have filed a 50-page civil lawsuit in Allegheny County against Kiely, Brentwood Towne Square, Echo Real Estate Services, and Regis Corporation doing business as BoRics Hair Care.

Neither the Pyeritzes nor their attorney would talk on camera, but the complaint alleges that Kiely drove his vehicle negligently right into the salon, and that Brentwood Towne Square owned and managed by Echo Real Estate, and BoRics failed to design and construct their site in a manner to prevent such accidents from happening.

“It’s just so shocking. We’re very sad,” noted a third witness at the time.

The complaint alleges 33 specific injuries as a result of the accident, including amputation of the teenage daughter’s left leg above her knee.

“I’m just shocked. I can’t believe it.”

KDKA reached out to Echo Real Estate, the owner of Brentwood Towne Square, but was told they had no comment, and no response yet from the corporate office for BoRics.

Sources tell KDKA money editor Jon Delano that Rielly, the driver of the vehicle, was never charged criminally because he suffered a medical emergency at the time of the accident.

The question of who is ultimately responsible for the injuries of this terrible event will be up to a jury.