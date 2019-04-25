PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All schools in the Keystone Oaks School District have canceled classes for Thursday.
According to district officials, administrators were notified of “a threat to the district: that was found in an Instagram comment.
The district says Mount Lebanon Police haven’t been able to determine if the threat was credible.
So classes were canceled as a precaution.
In a statement posted to their website, district officials say:
“The safety of our students and staff is the District’s number one priority and we do not take these situations lightly. Administrators will continue to work to ensure that anyone involved is held accountable in accordance with District policies and applicable laws.
“Thank you, as always, for your continued support and your partnership in keeping Keystone Oaks students safe.”
Both the district and police are investigating.