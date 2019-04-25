Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day, and several local communities are holding collection events.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all six Pittsburgh Police zones will be collecting old, expired or unwanted medication for proper disposal.
They’ll also be collecting drugs at the Phillips Rec Center in Carrick.
Community leaders hope the collection events will help cut down on prescription drug abuse.
To learn more or find a drop off location near you, visit: https://takebackday.dea.gov/?src=deatakeback.com