Filed Under:Local TV, National Drug Takeback Day, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day, and several local communities are holding collection events.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all six Pittsburgh Police zones will be collecting old, expired or unwanted medication for proper disposal.

They’ll also be collecting drugs at the Phillips Rec Center in Carrick.

Community leaders hope the collection events will help cut down on prescription drug abuse.

To learn more or find a drop off location near you, visit: https://takebackday.dea.gov/?src=deatakeback.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s