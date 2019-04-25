Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Musa Muya appeard before Judge Borkowski and plead guilty to one count of 3rd degree murder in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Emanuel Boneza in Avalon.
The sentencing is set for Monday at 9:00 a.m.
The shooting occurred in September of 2018 over an alleged dispute over been in Avalon near the intersection of South Starr and West Avenue by the border of Bellevue.
Boneza suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he later died.