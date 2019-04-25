NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A West Mifflin teenager who was wanted for shooting a girl in the face Monday has turned himself in.
Allegheny County Police say 16-year-old Damond Thomas was allegedly “horse-playing with a gun” in an apartment at the General Braddock Towers on Sixth Street in North Braddock around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The gun went off and a bullet struck a 16-year-old girl in the cheek.
She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.
A warrant was issued for Thomas’ arrest Monday.
Police said Friday that Thomas turned himself in to Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives and was sent to the Allegheny County Jail.
Thomas is facing charges of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.