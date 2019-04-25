  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge will consider ex-Penn State president Graham Spanier’s argument that his conviction should be thrown out, a week before he’s due to report to jail.

The hearing Thursday concerns Spanier’s argument he was wrongly convicted in Pennsylvania state court for mishandling a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky under a version of the law that wasn’t in place at that time.

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – OCTOBER 27: University President Graham Spanier of the Penn State Nittany Lions watches warmups before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium on October 27, 2007 in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

He also argues the statute of limitations wasn’t properly applied.

The 70-year-old Spanier was forced out as president shortly after Sandusky was arrested for child molestation in 2011.

Spanier was convicted in 2017 of child endangerment.

He’s scheduled to report to a county jail on Wednesday to begin serving two months.

Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave, and the school doesn’t release his salary.

