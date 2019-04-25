  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Applications are being accepted for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s annual “Cops and Kids Summer Camp.”

At the camp, kids will get hands-on interactions with police, fire and emergency medical services. They will also have the opportunity to explore a SWAT vehicle, meet members of the K-9 unit and act as detectives in a mock crime scene.

Two meals, snacks, uniforms and transportation to and from the campsite is provided.

The camp is open to children between the ages of 8 and 12. There is no fee to attend.

There will be four week-long sessions:

  • Session 1: July 8-12 at the University of Pittsburgh
  • Session 2: July 15-19 at Duquesne University
  • Session 3: July 22-26 at Duquesne University
  • Session 4: August 5-9 at CCAC – Allegheny Campus

Each daily session starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m.

Applications can be found online at pittsburghpa.gov/police/community-policing/cops-kids.html.

You can also pick up a brochure at police headquarters, located at 1203 Western Ave., and complete a registration form. Registration forms can be returned in person or faxed to (412) 323-7830.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until May 31.

Fifty campers will be accepted for each session. You will be notified by telephone and/or mail if your application is accepted.

Out-of-city applicants are eligible to apply, but will be placed on a waiting list. If selected, parents or guardians must provide their own transportation to the camps.

For more information, visit pittsburghpa.gov.

