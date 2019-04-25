



OAKLAND (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh area’s interfaith community gathered at Heinz Chapel Wednesday evening to mourn the lives of the hundreds of victims who were killed or injured in the Easter terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

The targets included churches and several hotels.

The service was open to the public. It included prayers for peace and understanding from a variety of leaders.

Pittsburgh is home to a small Sri Lankan community estimated to be about 200 people.

Mayor Bill Peduto was one of the speakers at the service.

“We gather again to come together as one, to come together as a community that says an attack against any faith is an attack against all faiths,” Peduto said.

While conceding that people feel overwhelmed, that there’s no solution, and because of the violence, the world seems to be spinning out of control, Peduto said there are hopeful signs.

“I can tell you this. I know there are enough good people in the city to be able to spread the love, to be able to spread peace, and be able to take care of their neighbors and strangers in order to do our little part of changing the world,” Peduto said.