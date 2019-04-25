



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fairly active weather pattern is set to return to the area beginning today and lasting through the weekend.

It appears Saturday will be mainly dry, but rain showers should be expected for today, Friday and Sunday.

How much rain?

Numbers are all over the place, but some areas could potentially see upwards of 1.5 inches or more through Sunday. Some spots could see more than three inches of rain over the next eight days.

Expect a light rain throughout the day on Thursday. Rain showers will be moderate to light and KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is not expecting to see any storms developing. However, he cannot rule out a rumble or two.

Today’s rain comes as a warm front lifts in from the south bringing with it a brief warm-up. Highs today are expected to hit the upper 60s. Rain totals should top out at around 0.6”. Winds will be out of the SSW at 4-8.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Friday’s rain will be heavier with fewer breaks on Friday morning. Weak thunderstorms also are expected during the morning hours. Highs will likely be reached before noon with cooler weather and lower rain chances arriving for the afternoon.

Saturday rain chances appear to be before the sun comes up and after the sun goes down. The ‘day’ should be dry. Sunday will have a chance for rain throughout the day. It does not look like rain totals will be very high though.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.