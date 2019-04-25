ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County District Attorney is asking for patience as their investigation into the murder of Rachael DelTondo continues almost one year after her death.
District Attorney David Lozier released a statement regarding the investigation Thursday afternoon.
“As the District Attorney for Beaver County, I sympathize with the DelTondo family’s deep sense of loss and understand the Aliquippa community’s mourning. On behalf of [Rachael] and all who knew and loved her, my office is committed to bringing her murderer to justice,” he said in part.
DelTondo, 32, was fatally shot on May 13, 2018, after getting out of a car outside her home on Buchanan Street in Aliquppa.
There have been no arrests.
Lozier says the crime is under active investigation by the Beaver County Detective Bureau with the assistance of multiple state and federal agencies.
“Modern forensic investigations take time. Every piece of evidence must be fully evaluated and every witness’ interview must be checke and re-checked with everything we know from every source,” Lozier said.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Beaver County Detective Bureau at (724) 773-8569.
Where I was a Deputy in the deep south, (County of just under 1 million people in 2017,) this is what District Attorney David Lozier needs to admit that this is now what we all called a cold case.
Unless there is NEW evidence, they will need the public’s help to bring charges-on anyone.
I DO hope they find out who executed her. (And it was an execution by the newspaper reports.)