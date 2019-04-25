Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is looking for Avengers tickets, and he’s willing to trade Steelers tickets for them.
Shazier tweeted Wednesday that he is looking for three tickets to the “Avengers: Endgame” movie and would trade someone three tickets to a Steelers game this season.
Shazier requested that the tickets be either for Cinemark North Hills & XD or the AMC (Loews) Waterfront 22 IMAX theatre.
“I’m dead serious,” Shazier’s concluded in the tweet.
That tweet led teammate Cam Heyward to jump in, saying “that boy serious.”
Shazier then fired back at Heyward accusing him of “selling out.”