  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Democrats, Joe Biden, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Sen. Bob Casey, Vice President Joe Biden


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is endorsing Joe Biden for president, just minutes after the former vice president entered the crowded 2020 race.

In a statement Thursday, Casey touted Biden as a fighter for the middle class who can beat President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania if Biden becomes the Democratic nominee.

Casey’s father, the late former Gov. Robert P. Casey, knew Biden and Casey himself spent two years in the Senate with Biden before the Delaware senator went on to become vice president under President Barack Obama.

Biden is heading to Philadelphia later Thursday for a fundraiser.

He’s backed by city party elders, including former Gov. Ed Rendell, who once called Biden “Pennsylvania’s third senator” because of his willingness to help Democrats in the state when Pennsylvania had two Republican senators.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments (2)
  1. Ann Wiley says:
    April 25, 2019 at 9:28 AM

    Of course he would. One clown to another!

    Reply
  2. Rick Oskin says:
    April 25, 2019 at 9:41 AM

    who woke him up?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s