PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, the Steelers are trying to sneak into the top 10 of the NFL Draft.
Reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter say the team is looking for a trade partner.
“Of the teams making calls to potentially move up the draft board tonight, one of the notable ones is the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Pittsburgh not usually a draft-day mover. But Steelers have defensive needs and are exploring best ways to address them.”
The defensive needs Schefter is talking about would be the inside linebacker and corner positions. Moving into the top 10 could land Pittsburgh the chance at LSU’s Devin White or Michigan’s Devin Bush. Both of those players are most likely off the board after pick 10.
Other names the Steelers have eyes on include conerback Greedy Williams out of LSU and Byron Murphy out of Washington.