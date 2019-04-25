



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Whitehall Borough Police Department’s K9 Finn has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks in part to a charitable donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by Dr. Jennifer Levitsky Healing Paws Veterinary Wellness Center and is embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Healing Paws Vet Center.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., is a 501c(3) charity in East Taunton, Ma., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. It was established in 2009. Since its creation, it has provided over 3,300 protective vests in 50 states thanks to private and corporate donors at a value of $5.7 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the United States with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates and K9s with expired vests are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one vest for a K9 is $950. They are valued between $1,744-$2,283 and are between 4-5lbs.

The Whitehall Borough Police Department, Officer Bradford and K9 Finn have extended their thanks and appreciation to Vested Interest in K9s for coordinating the donation.