2019 STEELERS DRAFT Steelers Trade Up, Select LB Devin Bush
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allentown, Amy Wadas, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a shooting Friday morning in the city’s Allentown section.

Officials say a man was shot in the parking lot at the intersection of East Warrington Avenue and Walter Street around 10 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Investigators taped off and placed evidence markers in the Walter/Warrington Parking Plaza. A police cruiser blocked the entrance.

At least five shell casings were found at the scene.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his car in the parking lot when he was shot in the shoulder. The rear passenger-side window was shattered by bullets.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. His name has not been released.

Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s