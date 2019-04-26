PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a shooting Friday morning in the city’s Allentown section.
Officials say a man was shot in the parking lot at the intersection of East Warrington Avenue and Walter Street around 10 a.m.
Investigators taped off and placed evidence markers in the Walter/Warrington Parking Plaza. A police cruiser blocked the entrance.
At least five shell casings were found at the scene.
According to police, the victim was sitting in his car in the parking lot when he was shot in the shoulder. The rear passenger-side window was shattered by bullets.
The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. His name has not been released.
Police are searching for suspects.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police.
