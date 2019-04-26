Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kids can see a movie and get snacks for just $4 this summer through a new deal from AMC Theaters.
With AMC’s “Summer Movie Camp” deal, tickets to a kid-friendly movie plus a KidsPack are $4 every Wednesday all summer long. A Kidspack offers kid-sized portions of movie snacks — including popcorn, a fountain drink and a pack of AMC Frooti Tootis.
There’s no sign-up required. Kids can simply go to a participating theater to see movies like “Trolls,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Hotel Transylvania 3” for just $4.
AMC theaters in Westmoreland, Clarion and the South Hills Village are among those participating in the deal. You can find a full list of participating theaters here.
For more information on the deal, click here.