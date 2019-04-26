Comments
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A man was found fatally shot in Clairton on Friday.
Police were sent to a home on Vankirk Street near Apricot Alley around 6 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot in the backyard.
At the scene, emergency responders found a 23-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Police say the motive for the shooting is not known at this time.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.