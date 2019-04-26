2019 STEELERS DRAFT Steelers Trade Up, Select LB Devin Bush
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cpl. Bryon Dickson, Eric Frein, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Supreme Court


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is upholding the death sentence and conviction of a sniper who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounded another outside their barracks.

The state Supreme Court’s decision Friday upholds lower court decisions in the case of Eric Frein.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Frein was convicted in the 2014 murder of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II outside the Blooming Grove barracks. Another trooper, Alex Douglass, was badly wounded.

Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the rugged Pocono Mountains before U.S. marshals caught him at an abandoned airplane hangar.

RELATED STORIES:

He was convicted in 2017 and is on death row.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s