



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Hello again! The traveling Hello Kitty cafe truck will return to Ross Park Mall this May.

After making its first-ever stop in Pittsburgh back in May 2017, the bright pink truck returned that very same September. Both times, lines stretched from the Cheesecake Factory down to Macy’s as tons of Sanrio fans showed up to get their hands on macarons, other snacks, and special merchandise.

For Hello Kitty fans looking for more, the all-pink food truck is making a one-day return to Ross Park Mall on Saturday, May 4. The truck will be parked near the Cheesecake Factory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, while supplies last. Fans will once again find merchandise and treats, from mini-cakes to sequined-bow headbands.

The Hello Kitty Cafe food truck made its first appearance in the United States at a Hello Kitty convention in 2014. Since then, it has traveled to more than 80 cities across the country. After its stop in Pittsburgh this May, the truck will make its way to Cleveland, Ohio.