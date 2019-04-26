



HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh building inspectors and engineers Friday evening went to the Homewood North Apartments on Everton Street because of a landslide that has residents there concerned.

The ground has been shifting on the back side of the complex, which faces Stranahan Street below. The landslide has forced officials to close a section of Stranahan to most traffic, with the exception local homeowners.

“This has been a slow-moving slide over the last couple of weeks. We became aware of it today when the trees began to fall onto the lower street,” Maura Kennedy, the Director of the city Department of Building Inspections, told KDKA News.

Officials are cutting down some of the trees where the slide is occurring as a precaution.

People who live in the building say their concern is heightened because recently the landslide has been getting worse.

According to the building manager, the focus now will be to try to stabilize both the building, and at the same time, the hillside slope behind it.

“The apartment owner has been very diligent. They’ve actually been working to address this problem for the last several weeks. They’ve already had a geo-technical engineer on site to address it,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says the building is safe at this time and there is no cause for alarm.