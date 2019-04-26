2019 STEELERS DRAFT Devin Bush Arrives In Pittsburgh
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Officials: Small Traces Of Carbon Monoxide Detected In 1 PatientBy Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Carbon Monoxide, Indiana Township, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


INDIANA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Indiana Township Police say they helped evacuate the Western Pa. Adult and Teen Challenge Center Thursday night after there were reports of people getting sick.

KDKA has learned almost a dozen adults were taken to area hospitals.

No one at the facility talked to us on camera, but we did learn from the facility’s Director of Marketing Steve Thurston that a gas-powered saw running in the basement was giving off fumes.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Our cameras were there last night just after 8 p.m. when the evacuations began.

Thurston says one man reported feeling ill and was taken to the hospital. He says small traces of carbon monoxide were found in his body.

Nine others in the same building were taken to area hospitals to be checked out.

Thurston provided this statement to KDKA on how those people are feeling today:

“Everyone is doing fine. The 10 adults taken to the hospital last night, just as a precaution, are now back at the center.”

This facility, which is considered the Western Pennsylvania campus, is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center focused on helping adults only.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s