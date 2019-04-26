



INDIANA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Indiana Township Police say they helped evacuate the Western Pa. Adult and Teen Challenge Center Thursday night after there were reports of people getting sick.

KDKA has learned almost a dozen adults were taken to area hospitals.

No one at the facility talked to us on camera, but we did learn from the facility’s Director of Marketing Steve Thurston that a gas-powered saw running in the basement was giving off fumes.

Our cameras were there last night just after 8 p.m. when the evacuations began.

Thurston says one man reported feeling ill and was taken to the hospital. He says small traces of carbon monoxide were found in his body.

Nine others in the same building were taken to area hospitals to be checked out.

Thurston provided this statement to KDKA on how those people are feeling today:

“Everyone is doing fine. The 10 adults taken to the hospital last night, just as a precaution, are now back at the center.”

This facility, which is considered the Western Pennsylvania campus, is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center focused on helping adults only.