By Brenda Waters
NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police are investigating a deadly late-night crash that claimed the life of a teenage boy on Interstate 70 in Washington County.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday on I-70 at the Chestnut Street exit in the North Franklin Township area.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to state police, the car the 15-year-old victim was riding in was heading west on the highway when it crashed into the back of a semi-truck that had stopped because of traffic. The car then slammed into a guardrail.

The teenager was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that vehicle was taken from the scene by ambulance to be treated for serious injuries at a UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Both the driver and teen were from Wheeling, West Virginia.

The 27-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with KDKA for much more on this developing story.

