PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Moms can eat for free at Primanti Bros. restaurants this Mother’s Day.
On Sunday, May 12, any regular Primanti’s menu item is free of charge for moms when someone at their table purchases a meal of $3.99 or more. Those who dine in on Mother’s Day will also get a $5 off coupon for a future visit in May.
The “Moms Eat Free” deal is available at all 20 Pittsburgh-area Primanti’s locations. The offer is just one day, dine-in only. To find a Primanti’s near you, click here.