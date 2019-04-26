PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority work on the North Braddock Avenue Bridge is expected to impact weekend traffic.
According to the Port Authority of Allegheny County, the bridge will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday while work is conducted. Homewood Station, Finance Street and a section of North Braddock Avenue between Finance Street and the bridge will also be closed during this time.
Port Authority says those who typically use Homewood Station will be able to catch the bus on North Homewood Avenue near Finance Street. Those who ride the P1 route should also expect minor delays.
The closures are due to the magnitude of the work being conducted this weekend, as Port Authority works to replace the 115-year-old North Braddock Avenue Bridge. Port Authority says this weekend’s work consists of placing two pre-fabricated sections of the bridge that each weigh approximately 65-tons.