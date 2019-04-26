2019 STEELERS DRAFT Devin Bush Arrives In Pittsburgh
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A judge is letting two former Penn State fraternity brothers serve sentences on house arrest for convictions related to the death of a pledge.

WTAJ-TV reported this week that Joshua Kurczewski and Michael Bonatucci had faced minimums of three months and one month in jail, but that instead they’re going to do that time on home monitoring.

19-year-old Timothy Piazza, a pledge at Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi fraternity, died of head and abdominal injuries related to hazing in 2017.

They were sentenced for hazing and conspiracy to commit hazing. Kurczewski also pleaded guilty to furnishing alcohol to minors.

They were among the Beta Theta Pi members in the house the night in February 2017 that Tim Piazza was severely injured in a series of falls.

The 19-year-old Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, died of head and abdominal injuries. He consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

