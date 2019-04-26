PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is the number one producer of craft beer in the country.
According to data from the Brewers Association, over 3.7 million barrels of specialty beer were produced in the commonwealth by more than 350 breweries in 2018 — putting Pennsylvania at number one for craft beer production in the United States.
And in 2017, data shows, craft beer sales contributed more than $6 billion to Pennsylvania. Only California had a higher level of economic impact from craft brewing, at $8.2 billion.
But in terms of how much beer is consumed by those of legal drinking age, Pennsylvania falls down in the ranking to number six. In 2018, 11.7 gallons of beer were consumed for every adult in Pennsylvania age 21 and over, according to the data.