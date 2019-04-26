



PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A former employee at a Washington County swim school for kids is accused of inviting teenagers over to his home and giving them alcohol.

According to the Observer-Reporter, 44-year-old Robert Keller of Peters Township worked at the Goldfish Swim School, also located in Peters.

The Observer-Reporter reports the criminal complaint details alleged interactions with three girls that included sexually explicit texting and invitations to his home.

Police said he is also accused of making lewd comments about three girls who were walking into the facility’s showers.

Investigators say he believed one of the girls “was inhabited by the soul of his deceased former girlfriend,” and he invited a 16-year-old girl to his home, gave her alcohol, sent her texts and asked her for photos, the Observer-Reporter reports.

Keller is facing charges of interference with child custody, corruption of minors, harassment and giving alcohol to minors.

He was arraigned and released from the Washington County Jail after posting $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be back in court on April 30.

