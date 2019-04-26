2019 STEELERS DRAFT Pittsburgh Selects WR Diontae Johnson In 3rd Round
PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to explore the top bookstores around?

White Whale Bookstore. | Photo: Rachel C./Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for bookstores.

1. Kards Unlimited

Photo: zinat m./Yelp

Topping the list is Kards Unlimited. Located at 5522 Walnut St. in Shadyside, the gift shop and bookstore, which offers cards, stationery and more, is the highest rated bookstore in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.

2. White Whale Bookstore

Photo: jonathan h./Yelp

Next up is Bloomfield’s White Whale Bookstore, situated at 4754 Liberty Ave. With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Amazing Books & Records

Photo: amazing books & records/Yelp

Squirrel Hill South’s Amazing Books & Records, located at 2030 Murray Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore, which offers vinyl records and more, five stars out of 13 reviews.

4. Journeys of Life

Photo: lexy m./Yelp

Journeys of Life, a bookstore and gift shop in Shadyside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 810 Bellefonte St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

