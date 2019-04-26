PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to explore the top bookstores around?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for bookstores.
1. Kards Unlimited
Topping the list is Kards Unlimited. Located at 5522 Walnut St. in Shadyside, the gift shop and bookstore, which offers cards, stationery and more, is the highest rated bookstore in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.
2. White Whale Bookstore
Next up is Bloomfield’s White Whale Bookstore, situated at 4754 Liberty Ave. With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Amazing Books & Records
Squirrel Hill South’s Amazing Books & Records, located at 2030 Murray Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore, which offers vinyl records and more, five stars out of 13 reviews.
4. Journeys of Life
Journeys of Life, a bookstore and gift shop in Shadyside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 810 Bellefonte St. to see for yourself.
