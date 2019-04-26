



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Friday! Expect a rain-soaked weekend with at least a small chance for rain each day through the weekend.

If only there was a good movie, or a good television show or a major sports league draft to take up people’s mind off of it over the weekend. One can only hope, right?

Today is going to be a soggy and overall nasty day.

One can expect a rain chance throughout the day as we see a cold front roll by this morning, and that will give way to damp and windy conditions later on this afternoon.

The good news is that no severe weather is expected here, something you cannot say for the other side of the state.

Highs today will likely be reached around 2 p.m. with temperatures slightly cooler and winds picking up. Rain totals for the day should be ~0.5 inches.

Most of Saturday will be dry and cool with highs in the mid-50s. There will be a low rain chance after 5 p.m. Rain totals for the day will likely be ~0.05 inches.

Rain that’s just getting going on Saturday evening will continue into Sunday with a rain chance through around 2 p.m. Rain totals on Sunday will be ~.2 inches. Of note, we may have some light snow and or a rain and snow mix reported on Sunday for places along and north of I-80.

The soggy pattern is expected to continue through the middle of next week with a rain chance on every day of the seven day. Temps will warm back up with mid-week highs next week in the 70s. Overall, no one day is looking too concerning with severe weather. Let’s keep it that way.

