2019 STEELERS DRAFT Steelers Trade Up, Select LB Devin Bush
Filed Under:2019 NFL Draft, Devin Bush, Mike Tomlin, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Steelers Nation celebrates the team’s first round choice, Devin Bush was dealing with the emotions on draft day.

The team documented head coach Mike Tomlin’s phone call to Bush when he made the linebacker first aware that he would be wearing black and gold in 2019.

When Tomlin asked if he was ready to be a Steeler, Bush replied “Hell yeah, Coach, I’m ready!”

“The call he’s always dreamed of.”

Bush had a quick message to Steelers Nation immediately following the announcement.

“Our guy. 😁 Welcome to Pittsburgh, @_Dbush11.”

Things were very emotional for Bush as his named was called in Nashville.

“tfw you hear your name called in Black & Gold”

“Only fitting that Joe Greene welcomed the newest member of the defense to Pittsburgh.”

A great message from his family was a highlight of the night for the newest Steelers linebacker.

“I love you always. I’m so so SO proud of you.” All of the feels. New @Steelers LB @_Dbush11 is brought to tears after receiving a special video message from his family. ❤️❤️❤️ #NFLDraft”
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1121636365467172864

