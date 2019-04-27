2019 STEELERS DRAFT Pittsburgh Selects TE Zach Gentry In 5th Round
SAN DIEGO (CBS NEWS) — A shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego where worshipers were celebrating the last day of Passover left one person dead and three others injured Saturday. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told CBS News Radio that there was one fatality.

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway, but authorities boosted patrols at places of worship as a precaution, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said.

A source told CBS News that the four people shot included a rabbi, a little girl, a man and a woman. The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

