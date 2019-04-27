CLAIRTON (KDKA) — His life came to an abrupt end in this Clairton Alley, 23-year-old Armani Ford was found shot to death.

Tina Ford is Amrmani’s mother, today her family is dealing with a terrible loss.

“Yesterday my heart was broken,” said Tina Ford. “To go like this is unheard of, he didn’t deserve this, he’s a good person.”

Armani Ford was a 2013 graduate of Clairton High School. His body was found in an alley not far from the stadium where he led the Clairton Bears to a state championship.

He came back to Clairton carrying the trophy from the Bears’ fourth consecutive state championship in Hershey.

“He was a good man, he was a kind man, he was very respected he was respected by everybody, there’s not one person in this town who can say he was disrespectful,” Ford said.

Tina Ford is holding on to her faith, but she still wants to know why.

“Nothing is that serious to take another life, you might have gained something, you might have animosity against him, but you didn’t look at his mother, his sister, aunts, uncles and cousins,” she said. “It affects everybody.”

Tina says Armani was helping her with a new business and was planning to start his own. She wants the person who shot him to do the right thing.

“Just turn yourself in, that’s all and give us peace,” she said. “You have to give me that.”

Armani’s aunt Jamie Hicks agreed.

“You’re not going to be able to hide for long,” Hicks said. “I say that not in an evil way. Trying to comfort my sister, God says vengeance is mine.”