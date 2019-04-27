PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers top draft pick Devin Bush is in the Steel City and made his first official meal in Pittsburgh a memorable one.
The 10th overall draft pick arrived in Pittsburgh Friday where he toured the city and learned more about Pittsburgh.
On Saturday he enjoyed his first official meal as the newest member of the Steelers organization at Primanti Bros.
A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh-famous restaurant said that Bush had their “Almost Famous” sandwich at the original Strip District location. The classic sandwich features grilled meat, melted cheese, French fries and coleslaw – a Pittsburgh classic.
“We’re super excited that Devin made Primanti Bros. one of his first stops to kick-off a new career with the Steelers,” said Toni Haggerty, long-time manager of the original Primanti Bros. “The draft picks always come to Primanti Bros. to get a taste of Pittsburgh – and probably to meet me. We’re excited about the season – HERE WE GO!”
Bush is scheduled to make an appearance at the Steelers NFL Draft Party at Heinz Field before he heads home.